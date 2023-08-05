Damontae Kazee Appears Ready To Return To Practice After Ankle Injury

After suffering an ankle injury late in practice last week, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back and ready to practice today, per Alex Kozora.

Good news. Safety Damontae Kazee, who had been out with a left ankle injury, has his helmet on and looks ready to practice. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 5, 2023

Kazee initially called his injury week-to-week, but after getting hurt last Saturday he’s back and ready to go after missing just five practices. He was initially in a walking boot but it came off on Monday, and Kazee’s addition should help relieve some fatigue from Pittsburgh’s safeties, as lines were getting short at the position with him down along with Keanu Neal, who’s still out, and Minkah Fitzpatrick being excused from the team.

Kazee had two interceptions in nine games this season and the ball skills he provides bring a different dynamic than Pittsburgh has recently had at the strong safety position with Terrell Edmunds. Edmunds was great in the run game but wasn’t known for his hands. Kazee offers higher upside than Edmunds did in coverage and the ability to provide more splash to Pittsburgh’s defense.

It’s good that his injury didn’t keep him out longer, as the more work he can get in during training camp will obviously benefit him with the season just over a month away. Keeping his conditioning high can allow him to make his presence felt in a big way for a Steelers secondary that could be as talented as it’s been in years.