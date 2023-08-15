Colts Name Rookie QB Anthony Richardson Week One Starter; Slated To Play Steelers Later In Season

Though who knows what the football world will look like come mid-December when Week 15 rolls around, the goal for the Indianapolis Colts is to have rookie Anthony Richardson start when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town that week. At the least, Richardson will open the year as the team’s starter.

Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen announced the news Tuesday morning, naming Richardson the Week One starter when the team opens up 2023 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Per Shane Steichen – Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season.

The fourth overall pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson broke out in his final season at Florida. In his lone year as the Gators’ starter, he threw for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. While those numbers don’t jump out, his mobility was also an asset, running for 654 yards and nine more scores.

With tremendous size at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, and an A-plus arm, Richardson vaulted himself up draft boards and played his way into being a top-five pick. He became the third quarterback selected in this year’s draft, only behind Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, who went to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, respectively.

Richardson will have a tall task in his NFL regular season debut. Just like Kenny Pickett last season, Richardson and the Colts will be on the road at Buffalo for his first start.

This summer, Richardson was battling veteran Gardner Minshew for the starting job. Though Richardson was viewed as a rawer prospect coming out of college, his pocket presence was advanced for a one-year starter and he performed well enough in camp and the team’s lone preseason game to get the nod. In the team’s preseason opener, Richardson went 7-of-12 for 67 yards and an interception. He carried the ball twice for 7 yards.

Pittsburgh will be coming off a mini bye week when it faces the Colts in Week 15, having played the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football the week before. Last year, the Steelers beat the Colts 24-17, though they faced QB Matt Ryan in that contest.