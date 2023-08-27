Cleveland Browns Acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. From New England Patriots

The Cleveland Browns have acquired RB Pierre Strong Jr. from the New England Patriots in a swap for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Trade: The #Patriots have traded RB Pierre Strong Jr to the #Browns in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

Strong was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Strong had 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, as well as seven receptions for 42 yards. He picked up three first downs through the air.

With the Patriots signing RB Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, the Patriots were fairly set at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson, Elliott. J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris. Strong was expendable out of that group, and the Patriots will beef up their offensive line, a unit that’s looked shaky this offseason.

Wheatley Jr. is a 6’6 offensive tackle and the son of former NFL player Tyrone Wheatley. He played at Michigan, his father’s alma mater, and Stony Brook in college, and after a stint in The Spring League and with the Chicago Bears, he joined Cleveland shortly into the 2022 season, which was spent on the practice squad.

He’s been impressive in 98 preseason snaps this season, with an 86.1 overall grade and a very impressive 95.6 run blocking grade. New England is buying into the idea that his preseason performance can translate and he can be valuable depth at offensive tackle. The Steelers will see New England in Week 14.

With two matchups against Cleveland and one against New England, this is a trade that has some impact for Pittsburgh, although it’s not a major swap. Strong is going to be behind Nick Chubb in Cleveland and also likely second-year running back Jerome Ford, but Strong can compete with Ford for a role behind Chubb. Wheatley will be depth for New England, but if his strong preseason is an indication, he could fight for a bigger role this season.