Canada: Anthony McFarland Jr. Has ‘Earned The Right’ To See Meaningful In-Game Snaps

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. hasn’t had much of an opportunity over the past few years, but that may change in 2023. McFarland is currently the favorite for the RB3 role, with offensive coordinator Matt Canada telling reporters before practice today he likes the work McFarland’s put in.

“Ant has just had some situations whether it’s injury, guys in front or all of those things,” Canada said via Steelers.com. “He’s done a good job getting better filling out, doing some things. You have seen him in practice, we felt like he had earned the right to see what he could do in those situations.”

McFarland’s downfall has been his lack of ability to play special teams, which is why he was edged out by RB Benny Snell Jr. for the role last season. It could be his downfall again this year, if the team decides he can’t play special teams well enough and they go outside the organization for their RB3.

But as it stands right now, McFarland has the inside track for the job, and he’s doing all he can as a runner and receiver to stake claim to it. He had three carries for 18 yards and a touchdown on Friday night while also pulling in his only target for a five-yard reception. Of the group of backs competing for the job, he’s the most experienced which certainly plays in his favor.

McFarland is doing a good job of controlling the things he can control. He’s talked about how crucial special teams is for him, so he knows it’s something to work on and improve at. And as a running back, he’s showing that he can have utility as the third option behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

While he might not have a ton of opportunity for touches in the regular season, that changes quickly if one of Harris or Warren were to go down. So it is important for McFarland to show that he can function as a running back, although special teams are going to be his calling card.

There’s still a bit to go before final roster decisions are made, with two preseason games and another few days of training camp. McFarland needs to keep working on his craft and continue to show out as a running back while showing tangible progress on special teams. If he’s able to do so, then he should find himself on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster.