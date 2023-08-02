Broderick Jones Feels His Technique Is ‘Getting Way Better’

While Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones has all the physical tools in the world, it was his technique that he needed to refine in order to become an instant-impact player. Throughout the offseason, that’s been the biggest thing to watch with Jones, and in his opinion his technique has improved a lot.

“I feel like my technique’s getting way better. From just being able to go in, day in and day out and hone in on those skills and those techniques and things, so I feel like I’ve improved a lot,” Jones said before practice today via video posted to Steelers.com.

Jones is battling with Dan Moore Jr. for the starting left tackle spot, and if he can’t beat Moore out, his role this year could be limited. But improving his technique, especially in pass protection, is going to go a long way toward getting him on the field immediately as a rookie. Moore’s a guy who’s improved a lot since his rookie year in 2021, but he just doesn’t have the same physical traits and athleticism as Jones.

With the Steelers being a team that’s going to look to control the clock and run the football, Jones’ athleticism and ability to get out and block in space in the run game could really play in his favor. With his technique improving himself and helping him in pass sets as well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jones as the team’s Week One starter.

Omar Khan said during his pre-training camp press conference that he feels Jones can earn the job, and that there’s a reason why they drafted him in the first round. Obviously, the Steelers aren’t going to play Jones at the sacrifice of being a better team if Moore has shown to be the better player, but there’s just so much Jones can do in a lot of facets of the game that Moore hasn’t yet shown the ability to.

Jones has also been able to see some first-team reps, and with it still being early in camp, those should increase as August continues. If there’s noticeable improvement in his technique and his ability, he could pass Moore on the depth chart. If that ends up happening, then the Steelers will be a better, deeper team due to Moore’s ability to serve as the swing tackle, something Jones wouldn’t do as he’s not experienced as a right tackle.

The fight for the left tackle job is Pittsburgh’s most important position battle, and it’s far from over. It’s going to be fun to watch it play out for the rest of camp and the preseason.