Bengals RB Joe Mixon Refusing Questions From Reporters He Feels Disrespected Him During Legal Issues

The Cincinnati Bengals are awaiting the return to action of their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, who has not publicly spoken to reporters since suffering an injury early in training camp. Certain reporters will have to wait a lot longer before they can hear from RB Joe Mixon, however, who has created a media blacklist of sorts.

Facing charges of aggravated menacing stemming from a January 21 incident in which he was accused of drawing a firearm in the midst of a road rage incident, the former Pro Bowl running back was found not guilty last week due to a lack of evidence.

Mixon declined to speak to reporters, and then provided a list of specific reporters and their outlets from whom he would not be taking questions in the future, including ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Ben Baby of ESPN writes that in response to a request for an explanation of his comments that media members from these outlets disrespected him through his legal process, the running back simply said, “You know how”. He did speak with (select) reporters yesterday.

That was the most that he has spoken to the media since 2022, which is not a surprise given the issues hanging over his head since January. He was also in a predicament within the team, accepting a pay cut in order to retain his job. Several other high-profile running backs either took pay cuts this offseason to keep their jobs or were cut.

As far as I’m aware, Mixon is within his rights to decline to answer questions from specific reporters and outlets as long as he participates in any required media sessions. After all, Marshawn Lynch gave an entire interview in which basically all he said was, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined”.

On the field, he is not coming off one of his best seasons, limited to 14 games due to injury. He recorded 814 yards rushing on 210 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per rush, with seven rushing touchdowns. He did have a career year receiving with 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Mixon made his lone Pro Bowl a year earlier, totaling a career-high 1,519 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns, of which 13 came on the ground. Even after losing Samaje Perine this offseason, the Bengals felt the need to recoup some salary cap from his contract.

Still just 27 years old, one would figure the seventh-year veteran still has something left in the tank. One could reasonably expect that the offensive line should be stronger in the run-blocking department this season with the growth and development of their internal options along with the addition of Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, so Mixon could be in for a bounceback season. And then fans won’t care who he’s answering and who he’s ignoring. But it could be a topic of conversation if he struggles.