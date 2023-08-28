Back To The Future: Mike Tomlin Jokes About Time He Bet Against Joey Porter Jr. At Youth Track Meet

If you have NFL bloodlines, odds are the Pittsburgh Steeles are going to find you. No team likes collecting that football DNA than the Steelers. Their 2023 offseason moves provided the latest example, drafting LB Nick Herbig – the younger brother of Steelers OG Nate – in the fourth round. And of course, they took CB Joey Porter Jr., son of former Steelers’ linebacker and coach Joey Sr., in the second round.

Most coaches don’t get to know prospects until the draft cycle begins. At the earliest, maybe they meet them at the prior year’s Pro Day, hanging around the draft eligibles when the NFL comes to town. But for Tomlin and Porter Jr., they go way back. Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show Monday, Tomlin was asked his first memory of Porter Jr. And he shared a great story.

“I think he was eight or nine,” Tomlin told Eisen. “He and my son were in a track meet in Sacramento, California. At a national track meet. And they were in a prelim together and they were in the same heat, and me and his old man wanted to bet on the race as some dads would do. That’s probably the first time. But it’s funny, it’s really dating me. It’s making me realize how long I’ve been at it.”

Presumably, Tomlin is referring to his son Dino, now a wide receiver at Boston College. No word on who actually won that race. Or if that was included in Porter’s scouting report. But he was the team’s 32nd pick overall, the top selection of Day Two of this year’s draft. Tomlin and Porter’s sons grew up together in Western Pa., for a time attending the same high schools, with the two dads attending their games on Friday nights. Now, Porter Jr. is in the NFL while Dino is a redshirt senior and draft eligible next year (though with expanded eligibility due to the pandemic, it’s not clear if Dino could return to school for the 2024 season).

The board broke incredibly well for the Steelers, trading up to land OT Broderick Jones in the first round and still nabbing Porter – widely viewed as a first rounder – at the top of the second round. Offensive tackle and cornerback were the team’s two biggest needs heading into the draft, and both were addressed with the Steelers’ top two picks.

Now, Porter is expected to make an immediate impact his rookie year. Despite his hopes, it’s doubtful he’ll start the season. Instead, he’ll work into sub-packages, filtering into passing situations in the team’s nickel and dime packages in obvious pass situations. Though he battled an ankle injury that caused him to miss the team’s preseason opener, Porter had an overall strong summer with a strong work ethic and good ball skills, picking off three passes across training camp and his two in-stadium preseason contests.

Tomlin might not have known it at the time but that track meet was some advanced scouting on a future draft pick. And, as he says, a reminder of just how long he’s been coaching the Steelers. Hired in 2007, he’s seen kids grow up to be high school stars, college standouts, and now NFL players. With his job security, there’s some kid in Pop Warner football who will grow up to be Tomlin’s starting right tackle. They just don’t know it yet.