Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

At its normally scheduled time. The camp schedule has thrown things off-kilter and there is an early practice next Thursday, the final camp session, so I will have to move next week's mailbag to a different day – probably Friday.

Matt Manzo: Hey Alex!

Happy Day Before the First Preseaon Game!!!

Are you convinced Mcfarland is RB3 this year? He’s had good camps before and let us down in the regular season. Seems like he’s improved this year.

Alex: I’m convinced he’s the best RB3 of the internal options. But I’m still having trouble figuring out his regular season role. Third-string runner, minor KR value, can he cover kicks and punts? Haven’t shown it before. It’s not like they’re going to run a bunch of Pony stuff with him when they have Warren, Austin, and the other skill guys they want to get on the field.

So could they swap him out for a special teamer type after cutdowns? I don’t rule it out. Especially with Connor Heyward getting some true RB work.

Fasterwilly: Sup AK!

I know on the pod you said the offense looks relatively similar. Have you seen them utilizing the middle of the field more in training camp?

Alex: They have but I’ve probably said that about past camps. It may not guarantee how the regular season will go. And I will say Kenny Pickett remains more of a sideline, 1v1 thrower, than someone who attacks vertically down the middle of the field. Not that he won’t or refuses to but he’s got that Ben mentality in him. It’s easier to have when you can throw it up to a dude like George Pickens.

D-Ville Tommy: Hey Alex, phenomenal work, as usual. From what you’ve seen in camp so far, are you optimistic that Matt Canada will allow the offense to be more explosive this year, and less predictable? In my opinion, the only things that can stop them are injuries and Matt Canada.

Alex: I’m really neutral. You’re right, the talent looks good and they should be able to produce. Matt Canada’s out of excuses. It’s put up or shut up time. I understand he has been part of some tough situations and maybe some blame on him is unfair. But none of that really matters. They need to be more explosive, they need to put up more points. I’m hopeful but I’ll just sit back and watch.

Steve from cincy:

Hi Alex, I always enjoy your analysis. I checked out your first prediction for the 53 and was intrigued by your comment on here about McFarland being cut for a ST player from another team given Heyward’s ability to play HB. Seems to me that d line depth is our best asset, if that roster spot opens up, wouldn’t keeping Loudermilk be smart to not let him be poached from PS? I’ve heard he has bulked up and looks better out there.

Alex: Thanks, Steve! It’s just a thought. Me sorta talking out loud. I think they will still keep three actual non-Heyward RBs but if they brought in someone who was more special teams focus, then Heyward could be in that mix in an emergency.

I went 7 DL on my 53. That’s one more than usual. Going eight is just one too many. But Loudermilk has had a nice camp and I definitely want to acknowledged that. He’s very much in the running and my mind could change based on what happens Friday night.