As Bengals Continue Locking Up Defenders To Extensions, WR Tee Higgins Sits And Waits

Training camp is the period of time that most teams make use of to get many of their key contract extensions completed. The Cincinnati Bengals have been as busy as anybody in that regard, extending DE Trey Hendrickson on a one-year extension through 2025 with $21 million in new money.

That came on July 27 and was followed up with an extension for LB Logan Wilson, a four-year deal worth up to $37.25 million on a frontloaded deal reportedly worth an average of $11.2 million over the first two years. Coming off his rookie contract, it’s inevitable that his cap number went up. Hendrickson’s remained virtually unchanged, though the deal raised his cap for next season.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

What do these moves mean for fourth-year WR Tee Higgins? The former 33rd-overall pick is due a contract extension himself, though outwardly there have been no indications that one is forthcoming. He hasn’t withheld himself from any training camp activities as he waits his turn—if it ever comes.

With two extensions wrapped up for two key defenders, it does make one wonder about the long-term strategy, especially in light of recent comments made by Bengals owner Mike Brown, who conceded that he knew he wasn’t going to keep everybody.

While that didn’t necessarily mean allowing Higgins to walk in order to retain QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase, who are objectively bigger pieces of the puzzle, it suggested that hard choices would be made. Such as one between retaining Higgins or losing key defenders.

And now two key defenders just got their deals extended. The sequence of events does fuel the perception that Higgins is going to wind up being the odd man out by the time everybody in Cincinnati gets taken care of.

Since coming into the league in 2020, the former Clemson standout has recorded 215 receptions for 2028 yards and 19 touchdowns. His year-to-year production consistency is commendable as well. He could be a top receiver on many, if not most teams around the league, but when you have Chase paired with his college quarterback, the target share could be a question.

Higgins is earning just under $3 million for the 2023 season, and then he’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Bengals could place the franchise tag on him, but that number is currently projected to be a whopping $22,917,000, according to Over the Cap. It’s the third-largest figure behind quarterbacks and, narrowly, offensive tackles.

For as good as Higgins has been, Chase is clearly the star of the show. In just 12 games last year due to injury he still managed to outproduce Higgins in every category: receptions (87 to 74); receiving yards (1,046 to 1,029); and receiving touchdowns (9 to 7).

And that was after a rookie season in which he recorded 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns and was named a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro. So if push came to shove and one had to be selected over the other, the choice would be obvious.