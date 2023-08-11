A Closer Look: Five Position Groups To Watch Tonight Against Tampa Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in their first preseason game. The long-awaited return of football is here as we eagerly await to see what the 2023 Steelers look like in their first action inside a stadium. While we should be watching every position group on both sides of the football, here are five units you should be keeping an eye on tonight.

Offensive Line

The Steelers debut of OT Broderick Jones will be one of the top storylines heading into tonight’s game as the first-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft gets his first exposure to NFL action. It will be interesting to see if Jones gets some reps with the first-string offensive line, or if he plays exclusively with the second string while veteran LT Dan Moore Jr. keeps his grasp on the starting job. Another player to watch for is LG Isaac Seumalo and his debut in the Black and Gold. One of the best guards on the open market during free agency, Seumalo should stabilize the interior offensive line and provide quality, consistent play from the jump.

Cornerbacks

The Steelers managed to have CB Joey Porter Jr. fall into their lap with the top pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, landing the player many expected them to target at No. 17 in the first round. Still, Pittsburgh has veteran CBs Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace, who are outside capable guys, making it intriguing whether we should expect Porter to start right away or initially come off the bench. Another storyline to watch is how Pittsburgh manages its slot cornerback reps and who gets the first snaps and the most snaps with the candidates being Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley, and Duke Dawson.

Inside Linebackers

The Steelers completely overhauled their inside linebacker room from a year ago, letting a majority of their snap earners walk while bringing in ILBs Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Tanner Muse, and Nick Kwiatkoski. With Mark Robinson also in that mix, the distribution of snaps and roles will be a key aspect to watch. Roberts and Holcomb are expected to be the starters, but Alexander is also projected to have a notable role in sub-packages or subbing for Roberts on certain occasions.

Defensive Line

Pittsburgh did a good job of beefing up its defensive line as well this offseason, re-signing DL Larry Ogunjobi while adding Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts via free agency and Keeanu Benton via the draft. Benton is this team’s future at nose tackle and likely as a sub-package pass rusher. But Fehoko has played well in training camp as well as DL Montravius Adams, making their respective cases to start at nose tackle. The rotation behind Ogunjobi and DL Cameron Heyward at defensive end will also be something to watch as Watts, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and others fight for snaps and roles as rotational players.

Wide Receivers

Pittsburgh’s top three wide receivers are set with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Allen Robinson II. After that, there is a lot of unknown. WR Calvin Austin III should be the fourth guy and has flashed in training camp thanks to his speed and explosiveness. Still, he missed his entire rookie season and is receiving his first NFL snap tonight. Miles Boykin is a great special teamer but hasn’t provided much as a receiver in his first few seasons in the league. Guys like Gunner Olszewski, Hakeem Butler, Cody White, and Dez Fitzpatrick are all jostling for a roster spot or a place on the practice squad, needing to make a big play or two to make the coaches take notice.