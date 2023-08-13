2023 Training Camp Questions: Which Roster Bubble Players Most Helped Their Cause In Preseason Opener?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Which players on the roster bubble most helped themselves in the preseason opener?

As much as anything else, the preseason is about figuring out the 53 players that you want to take into the regular season with you. Sure, there’s the installation of new elements even for the starters, working together with new players, etc., etc. But finding your guys is a huge piece of the puzzle.

It’s one of the things the fans watch for most. The bubble players often find in their midst a favorite or two—as well as players to root against—for whom they pull in the hopes of their making the 53-man roster. RB Jaylen Warren last year is a perfect example.

Our focus today, though, is on the players on the bubble who helped themselves. If you consider RB Anthony McFarland Jr. to be on the bubble, then he would qualify, I think, with his nifty 14-yard touchdown run a highlight.

Another player who probably won’t get as much attention is DB Elijah Riley, who spent most of last season with the team, largely on the practice squad. He quietly had a nice night, including on special teams. S Kenny Robinson has continued to make his presence felt as well, now taking it into the stadium.

Rookie OL Spencer Anderson put his flexibility on display, logging snaps at three different spots along the offensive line. While he did not see time at center, he did play both left and right tackle as well as right guard, and played all of those positions better than Kendrick Green played center.

I thought the back end of the defensive line room generally represented themselves well, particularly Breiden Fehoko and Isaiahh Loudermilk. Armon Watts was active particularly as a pass rusher, generating some pressure.

That will be a competition to watch over the final two preseason games. Can the Steelers fit all three onto the roster with Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, and DeMarvin Leal?