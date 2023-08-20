2023 Training Camp Questions: What Was Most Significant Play From Last Night’s Win?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at a roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: What was the most significant play from last night’s preseason win?

It’s hard to come away from Saturday night’s victory over the Buffalo Bills without feeling pretty good about what you saw. The first half almost went flawlessly. There were a couple of hiccups in the second half, including a botched snap from Kendrick Green playing center, but overall, you’ve got to be encouraged by much of what went on.

But what was the most significant play, the most significant moment, of the game? The first-team offense scored twice during the game, for example, both via explosive plays. RB Jaylen Warren broke off a 62-yard touchdown run, which was very impressive, yet it was a rare run of quality on the night.

WR Calvin Austin III set the Steelers up with great field position after a long punt return, and the offense was quick to capitalize with a 30-plus-yard touchdown strike on a great touch pass in between defenders on a back-shoulder throw from QB Kenny Pickett to TE Pat Freiermuth. That killer instinct was nice to see.

But the ball-hawking secondary didn’t hurt, either. They turned the ball over in a goal-to-go situation. Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. got his first interception, capping off an overall solid NFL debut. We got an even better look at the outside linebacker depth with both Nick Herbig (with a strip sack) and Markus Golden showing up.

If you were to pinpoint and identify the most significant play or moment of the game, what would it be? What about the key third-down conversion to WR Allen Robinson II on the play right before the long Warren run? If they didn’t keep that drive alive on third and 8, that doesn’t happen.

There are two preseason games gone now and one left coming up just around the corner. Everything has been looking pretty good so far, but it’s always difficult to determine how much of what we’re seeing tells us the truth about the Steelers of 2023. A key, significant play could be the one you feel best predicts who this team is this season.