2023 Training Camp Questions: Can WR Calvin Austin III Make As Big An Impact On Punt Return As On Offense?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at a roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Can WR Calvin Austin III make as big an impact on returns as he did on offense last week?

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced yesterday that second-year WR Calvin Austin III would get the opportunity to work punt returns during Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. He listed Austin as the first-team kick and punt returner on his first depth chart, though he would also be the first one to tell you it doesn’t mean anything.

Making his debut last week, the Memphis product recorded a 67-yard touchdown on a deep shot from QB Mason Rudolph, not an uncommon sight during his college career. He also had an impact, albeit smaller, as a punt returner for the Tigers.

Though he had just 29 punt returns over three years in college, Austin returned two for touchdowns and averaged 11.1 per return. In just five returns during his senior season in 2021, he recorded 135 return yards with a 27-yard average—disproportioned due to a small sample size by one return touchdown.

Tomlin did not ask him to work returns last week, that opportunity given to undrafted rookie Jordan Byrd, who did little with it. Now it’s time for Austin—and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. on kick returns—to see what kind of impact they can offer in the return game. The Steelers have lacked a dynamic punt returner since Diontae Johnson’s rookie season in 2019, after which he became too important on offense.

As for Austin, he is currently competing for reps behind Johson, George Pickens, and Allen Robinson II in a year in which we should see an increase in heavy sets. The 12 personnel grouping in particular should be more prominent with the addition of Darnell Washington and the expansion of Connor Heyward’s role.

Accordingly, it could be a bit of a struggle for him to find as much playing time as he might like when the offense is on the field. All the more reason to afford him the opportunity to make an impact on special teams.