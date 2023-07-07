With Even A ‘Middle Of The Road’ Offensive Line, Will Brinson Believes The Steelers Offense ‘Could Cook’

On a recent episode of the Pick Six NFL podcast with NFL analysts Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, the three broke down all things Steelers as the team gets ready for the 2023 season. One area in particular that was discussed was the Steelers offensive, and all three were in agreement the unit would be better than last season, with Brinson particularly high on the team’s potential with a good offensive line unit.

“If this is a middle of the road or top half of the league offensive line, this offense could cook if Kenny Pickett takes even a half a step forward,” Brinson said.

“That’s why people are excited about the Pittsburgh Steelers,” McFadden said. “Even though they have really improved dramatically on both sides of the football, no one is really talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers because of some of the other teams in the division. And if you’re the Pittsburgh Steelers, you’re ok with that,” he continued. “Because one thing I know about Pittsburgh, regardless of what they have on their roster, they compete within their division.”

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Steelers’ offense this year. Jonathan Heitritter broke down earlier how the group could take a big step forward this year, and the improvement of the offensive line certainly helps that mission.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been a weakness for the last few years. There’s no way around that. Whether from poor offensive line play, a lack of weapons or a poor run game, the Steelers offense hasn’t been a group that could be relied on to consistently put points on the board. While the defense is still the better unit, the offense has a lot of potential this season.

Kenny Pickett took major strides forward last offseason, and as Brinson said, if the offensive line can just be one of the top-16 units in the league this year and Pickett shows growth, the offense could be really talented. Behind an offensive line that added Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones, I’m expecting Najee Harris to have a breakout season and with George Pickens developing alongside a legitimate WR1 in Diontae Johnson, the Steelers have the talent to compete in the AFC.

That’s without even mentioning Allen Robinson II or Calvin Austin III, who could be difference-makers in their first season playing for the Steelers. Jaylen Warren is the perfect compliment to Harris, and if the O-Line plays as expected, he should also improve off his numbers from his 2022 rookie season.

While the Steelers offense may not be at the level of a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, the potential is exciting. I can’t wait for the season to start and see how the offense looks. 2023 could be a very good season for the Steelers, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them get the playoff win that’s eluded them since 2017.