Watch: Kenny Pickett Hits Dingers In Cam Heyward’s Charity Softball Game

It’s still another week-and-a-half until the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the football field. Saturday night though, they were on the baseball diamond. Cam Heyward held his annual charity softball game, a matchup of Team Burgh against Team World, a game that’s still taking place right now and will be updated throughout the evening.

UPDATE (9:00 PM): Team Burgh dominated the game, beating Team World 16-6. They also took home the crown in the Home Run Derby.

Here was a look at the lineups for both sides. Several current Steelers represented Team Burgh including QB Kenny Pickett, OLB Alex Highsmith, TE Pat Freiermuth, and TE/FB Connor Heyward along with, of course, Cam, who DH’d in the contest.

Representing the world side included analyst Adam Hank, Barstool Sports personality Jersey Jerry, Heyward’s podcasting co-host Hayden Walsh, and former Steelers’ defensive linemen Tyson Alualu.

Pitching and “managing” for each side included 93.7 The Fan hosts Adam Crowley and Andrew Fillipponi.

Lineups in place. Bragging rights on the line. pic.twitter.com/cuH9rUz8Yc — Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) July 15, 2023

The game took place at the Washington Wild Things baseball field. With the Wild Things’ actual baseball team playing on the road, there aren’t a ton of highlights from the game but we have a couple of snippets from the events.

The big headline here right now is Kenny Pickett flashing the bat. He’s gone yard twice already, including this dinger hit well over the fence line.

Here’s Pickett and Freiermuth in uniform before first pitch.

After the first inning, Team Burgh led 4-3, as tweeted by Steelers’ fan and analyst Dee.

We’ll continue to update this post throughout the evening with more action and the final score. Also proceeds from this game go to Heyward’s Foundation, The Heyward House.

Baseball and a view of this rainbow at the Wild Things’ field tonight.

Here’s Freiermuth getting in on the action, going yard during the derby.