Watch: Don’t Forget About The Steelers Third-String RB Battle

Bringing you guys a brief video today. We’ve written about the topic many times but I’ll go over the underrated importance of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ third-string running back battle, a wide open competition heading into the summer. As we talk about it, we show a couple of plays from a game last season when it mattered, Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. filling in and stepping up to help beat the Indianapolis Colts.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

