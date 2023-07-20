Three Steelers Rank In Pro Football Network Top 100

Three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers ranked in Pro Football Network’s Top 100 rankings, with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt all placing among the top players in football.
While Fitzpatrick and Heyward fell out of the top 40 in PFF’s ranking of the top 50 players and T.J. Watt placed 13th, all but Fitzpatrick came in higher in PFN’s list. Fitzpatrick checked in at No. 43 in PFF’s list but was rated just 59th in PFN. Heyward ranked 38th, while Watt sneaked into the top ten at No. 10.
PFN’s praised Fitzpatrick’s versatility and abilities as a complete safety. For Heyward, they raved about his consistency and technical abilities.
“Although Heyward doesn’t possess the same athletic advantages many other defensive tackles have, he’s as technically proficient as any player in their given role. But what’s even more impressive is his unrivaled run of consistency. Aside from an injury-shortened 2016, one can almost guarantee that Heyward will approach 60 pressures and double-digit sacks. And when he doesn’t win reps, nobody is better at getting their hands up and batting down passes.”
Watt’s energy was praised by the PFN’s writers.
“Despite being handsomely compensated, Watt continues to play like his pants are on fire on every down, which is quite an accomplishment considering how many snaps he and Alex Highsmith are asked to play. Watt missed a good chunk of last season and wasn’t 100% himself upon his return, but he should be back to his dominating self in 2023.”
Pittsburgh’s defense has been its strength for the last few seasons, and Watt, Heyward and Fitzpatrick are three of the main building blocks. After signing Alex Highsmith to a four-year extension, he becomes another key part of the unit for years to come.
Pittsburgh’s offense has to catch up to the prominence of their defense, and if that happens they can become legitimate contenders for years to come. Kenny Pickett is going to have to step up in his second season with Pittsburgh looking to make the playoffs in what’s arguably the toughest division in football in the AFC North.
It’s clear that Fitzpatrick, Heyward and Watt have earned the most respect nationally, but the Steelers have guys ready to step up this year. Diontae Johnson had a bit of a down year in 2022, but with an improved passing game, he could step up and re-assert himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Another impressive season from Highsmith could see him on the list come 2024, and maybe even Pickett or Najee Harris can sneak on the list.
It’s an important year in Pittsburgh. The team should make the playoffs, but if they don’t, restlessness with start to set in within the fanbase. But strong seasons out of Watt, Heyward and Fitzpatrick should help lead Pittsburgh’s defense and if the offense can catch up, the Steelers should be just fine.