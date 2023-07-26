Three Key Steelers Storylines To Watch For At Start Of 2023 Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA on Wednesday for the start of their 2023 training camp. Ahead of this happening, however, I thought I would note three key storylines to possibly watch for over the course of the next 24-48 hours.

Tomlin Tag-On Transaction? – It’s been widely speculated for some time now that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will sign a contract extension this offseason. If indeed that’s what the organization’s plan is, the start of this year’s training camp might be a perfect time for the team to announce such a transaction. Tomlin is currently under contract through the 2024 season. Five of the six previous contract extensions that Tomlin has been given were announced right at or just after the start of training camps. Tomlin is all of 51 years old and shows no signs of being close to finishing coaching in the NFL.

PUP, PUP & Away We Go? – Soon after the Steelers finish their annual conditioning test upon arriving at Saint Vincent College, we should find out which player or players, if any, will start off training camp on the Physically Unable To Perform, Non-Football Injury, or Non-Football Illness lists. A year ago, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with a wrist ailment while defensive tackle Tyson Alualu started off training camp on the Physically Unable To Perform list due to knee swelling.

It’s hard to predict if any players will need to be placed on any of these lists this year. It is, however, worth watching to see if inside linebacker Cole Holcomb and wide receiver Allen Robinson II, two new additions this offseason, are given green lights at the start of training camp on the heels of both needing foot surgeries late last season.

Najee Nod To RB Market Neglect? – The future of the running back market is a hot topic around the NFL right now on the heels of three offseason franchise tagged players at the position, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard, all failing to sign long-term deals by the middle of July deadline to do so.

Several top running backs around the NFL recently conducted a Zoom meeting to discuss the future of the running back market and Najee Harris reportedly took part in it. A few other top running backs around the NFL have been asked about the market value topic upon their respective arrivals to training camps and I suspect Harris will be asked to give his extended thoughts later this week as well. The 2023 season is a key one for Harris as the Steelers must decide on his fifth-year option next offseason.

Thank you for following along this offseason and we look forward to once again bringing you complete coverage of the team’s annual training camp. Alex Kozora will once again be in attendance for every training camp practice. His daily practice recaps will be posted every evening and we also plan on having special editions of The Terrible Podcast nightly on the days that the Steelers have a camp session.