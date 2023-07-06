‘This Ain’t A Popularity Contest’: Former Bengals RB Corey Dillon Rips Team’s Ring Of Honor Process

Nearly 20 years ago, running back Corey Dillon had a problem with the Cincinnati Bengals franchise on the field.

Now, Dillon — who spent seven seasons with the Bengals from 1997-2003 and once famously said he’d “flip burgers” during a contract dispute with the franchise — has an issue with the way the Bengals are doing things off the field, particularly with the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

The Bengals’ all-time leading rusher with 8,061 yards took some public shots at how the team honors its former players. In an interview with The Athletic published Thursday, Dillon called the Ring of Honor process a joke and said that season-ticket holders shouldn’t have a say in who the franchise inducts into the Ring of Honor.

Dillon’s comments come after the Bengals continued the voting process of including season-ticket holders in the decision-making process.

The two who receive the most votes this year will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor, and will be inducted at a home game during the 2023 season.

“This ain’t a popularity contest,” Dillon said to The Athletic. “This is football. You are going to put in somebody who is more popular than somebody who got stats? Bengals are smart. I give it to them. We will put it in the hands of the season-ticket holders, so they don’t have to take that backlash over who the voters are picking. That’s bulls—. The s— should come straight from the team. Half these season ticket holder people never seen half of us play.”

Dillon certainly has a point as fans really shouldn’t have that big of a hand in the voting process when it comes to who gets into the franchise’s Ring of Honor. Fan voting becomes extremely flawed as it becomes a popularity contest overall, rather than a judgment of who is or is not worthy.

Based on his career, Dillon — who finds himself in the voting process with Jim Breech, Chris Collinsworth, James Brooks, Boomer Esiason, David Fulcher, Chad Johnson, Tim Krumrie Dave Lapham, Max Montoya, Lemar Parrish, Bob Trumpy, and Reggie Williams — should be a lock for the Ring of Honor.

But based on his comments during his contract dispute with the Bengals, and then ultimately leaving Cincinnati via trade to New England and then subsequently winning a Super Bowl has fans upset with him to this day. Not to mention, Dillon had trouble with law enforcement during his tenure, getting arrested in 2000 for fourth-degree assault of his wife, and then being arrested for DUI and spousal abuse in 2010 after his career was over.

Fan input and voting can be flawed, and Dillon has a right to his opinion. He has the numbers of an all-time great not only with Cincinnati, but in the NFL overall. He has 11,241 rushing yards for his career. More than, for example, Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell, and Larry Csonka.

While a franchise like the Bengals and its Ring of Honor is cast in a negative light due to Dillon’s comments, it’s good to know a franchise like the Steelers does it the right way when it comes to its Hall of Honor. A committee was put in place by Art Rooney II to help with the selection process. Though fans are allowed to make nominations for the Hall of Honor, players must meet certain criteria, such as being retired for at least three seasons; must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons; should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements.

The committee ultimately decides who gets into the Hall of Honor, and classes are usually kept to four players. Last year, broadcaster Myron Cope, and players Ray Mathews, Heath Miller and Sam Davis were inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor. Later this month, the 2023 Hall of Honor class will be announced at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe when the Steelers are at training camp.

It’s a shame that Dillon’s comments — even if he has a point – has overshadowed an intriguing process from the Bengals in an effort to honor their former greats. Hopefully Dillon gets in this season and the story goes away, but based on his comments and how strongly he believes, he’s unlikely to get in this year, and will raise issue with it more and more moving forward.

Thankfully, the Steelers don’t — and won’t — have that problem with their Hall of Honor, which currently has 49 players inducted.