Steelers Land Ohio State WR in PFN 2024 Mock Draft

For some in this profession, it’s always NFL Draft season. Last week, a seven-round mock draft from Pro Football Network landed the Steelers Alabama cornerback Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry with the 13th overall pick. This week, the Steelers were mocked to take Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka at the same spot (reversed order of Super Bowl odds lands the Steelers at 13) in a slightly tamer one-round mock by Ian Valentino. Looking to receiver may make a bit more sense for Pittsburgh than the last effort.

“Egbuka is a dynamic route runner who can play both inside and out, but his speed and spatial awareness would help take this passing game to the next level more than any other prospect on the board,” Valentino writes in his analysis of the mock selection.

Egbuka is a name that caught on in the absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba last season for the Buckeyes as Smith-Njigba battled injuries for most of the season. He took advantage of the extra time by becoming one of C.J. Stroud’s favorite targets, hauling in 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Egbuka does have the flexibility to play inside or outside, which would be a welcome addition in this scenario. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are sure to be on the roster in 2024, but the unknown commodities of Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III in the slot are what create the most intrigue for the Steelers at the position in 2024. The 444 snaps Egbuka played in the slot (232 outside) in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus is particularly enticing as it’s the one skill position offensively for Pittsburgh that has a significant question mark. Of course, if Robinson or Austin is the solution to the question, it does become a moot point.

Deeper in the discussion is the fact that the Steelers will be looking for explosive playmakers to surround Kenny Pickett with as he develops in the coming years. While the production of his weapons does fall into his realm of responsibility, Johnson has to find the endzone in 2023 after posting a goose egg in that stat box last year, Pickens has to develop as a more well-rounded receiver, and the duo of Robinson and Austin has to provide the Steelers offense an extra outlet in the middle as Freiermuth continues to rise as a respected tight end option. If any of those endeavors don’t pan out in 2023, the Steelers could be looking at adding to the receiver corp during the early stages of the NFL Draft in 2024.

Of course, with the 2023 season yet to even kickoff, it’s difficult to envision what the Steelers will truly need in next year’s draft, but speculation is always one of the most fun parts of the draft. A large chunk of the fan base, myself included, would be quite shocked to see the Steelers drafting as high as 13 in next year’s draft without a significant number of injuries or a trade. Plus, the need for youth on the defensive line and a long-term answer at middle linebacker are sure to be on many a Steelers fan’s wishlist next April.

Elsewhere in the mock, Caleb Williams lands in the deserts of Arizona with the first overall pick as Kyler Murray is shipped off in a trade. In the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens get UCF CB Decorian Patterson at 24 and the Cincinnati Bengals get Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton.