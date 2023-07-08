Steelers 2024 List Of Unrestricted Free Agents Not Shaping Up To Be Attractive

While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t even started their 2023 training camp yet, it’s not too early to look ahead to the next offseason and especially when it comes to potential unrestricted free agents the team might have. Such a look ahead when it comes to the Steelers 2024 unrestricted free agents isn’t overly complicated, however, and especially due to the fact that the current scheduled list of players will be whittled down significantly by the time Week 1 of the 2023 season gets here.

With that lede out of the way, let’s look at potentially the biggest decision or decisions that the Steelers might have next offseason when it comes to their projected list of unrestricted free agents. For starters, below is the current list of Steelers players that are set to become unrestricted free agents in March of 2024. These players are merely listed alphabetically by their first names. It goes without saying that several players on this list, easily at least one-third of them, will be gone by Week 1 of the 2023 regular season.

Obviously, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is the player who most sticks out the most on this list as we sit here in early July. That said, the former third round draft pick out of Charlotte is likely to be off this list come Week 1 of the 2023 regular season as he’s expected to sign a contract extension by then. Assuming Highsmith signs an extension prior to Week 1, which other player or players on the list above are likely to become a priority to possibly re-sign for more than the veteran minimum by the middle of next March?

Bleck!

Veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden is probably the most notable name on the list, assuming Highsmith indeed signs a contract extension this summer. Even so, Golden turned 32 years of age back in March and he signed a one-year veteran benefit contract with the Steelers back in May. He was added to the roster to be experienced depth behind fellow outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Highsmith. A solid 2023 season for Golden would likely include him playing more defensive snaps than originally expected. If that’s the case, and considering his age, there’s a good chance that he might be elsewhere in 2024 because of his market value jumping out of the Steelers’ range for what they would like to spend.

Beyond Golden, one could make an argument that cornerback Levi Wallace could ultimately be a must re-sign unrestricted player by the middle of March of 2024. While I would listen to such an argument, Wallace might not see much playing time in 2023. Additionally, Wallace hopefully won’t be viewed as a potential starter candidate next offseason. If he is, something has probably gone horribly wrong in 2023. On top of everything else, it’s not like Wallace is a huge special teams asset and that potentially could further hurt his 2024 value. Let’s face it, if the Steelers are looking to re-sign Wallace next offseason, it would likely be for the veteran minimum.

Beyond Golden and Wallace, the list of players gets a lot thinner, really quick. Are there really any players beyond those two that you could see the Steelers being in a hurry to re-sign next offseason for more than the minimum? None jump out at me.

I’ll certainly update the list of Steelers players set to become unrestricted free agents in March after the final 2023 roster cuts are made and the initial 53-man group is established. In the meantime, however, the Steelers own list of unrestricted free agent players for 2024 isn’t overly exciting as we sit here three weeks ahead of the team’s 2023 training camp getting underway.