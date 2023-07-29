Steelers 2023 Training Camp: 3rd Public Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Saturday 7/29

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Saturday for their third training camp practice of the 2023 season that’s open to the public and our very own Alex Kozora and Tim Rice will both once again be in attendance for it. Throughout the day, I will live blog Alex’s tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Saturday’s practice later on in the evening. We’ll follow that up later this evening with the third of many special editions of The Terrible Podcast.

Happy Saturday and thank you to all who are visiting the site and following along today.