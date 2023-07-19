Report: Browns Waive DT Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half a sack.

According to a report from Fox8.com in Ohio, Winfrey is under investigation for an alleged incident that occurred Tuesday night after a woman reported he threatened her and had a gun. According to the report, two women who say they know Winfrey said they saw him in a hotel lobby, and one yelled an insult to him when he didn’t respond.

The women say Winfrey then became angry, making a threat and showing he had a gun, according to Fox8.com.

The alleged incident was reportedly caught on video.

Tuesday night’s incident was the second one of the offseason for Winfrey. On April 10, 2023, he was charged with misdemeanor assault in Texas. In that incident, Winfrey allegedly caused “bodily injury” to a woman whom he is dating by grabbing her with his hand.