Rapoport: Raiders Signing Former Ravens CB Marcus Peters

Though CB Marcus Peters is no longer a Baltimore Raven, the Pittsburgh Steelers will still see him in 2023. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Peters is signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Now 30 years old, Peters has made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. He appeared in 13 games for the Ravens last season, recording 47 tackles and intercepting one pass. A former first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, Peters has been a playmaker, picking off 32 passes, including leading the league his rookie year with eight. He’s also had a penchant for forcing fumbles with 11 of them in his career, including six across the last two seasons. Peters missed his entire 2021 season with a torn ACL before bouncing back last season.

Pittsburgh will see Las Vegas when the Steelers travel out west in Week Three. The two teams met last season with the Steelers coming out on top on Christmas Eve, Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens in the final moments for the win.

Peters’ addition will be a boost to a Raiders’ secondary that needed the offseason help. In 2022, Las Vegas ranked 26nd in points per game allowed, 29th in passing yards, and 31st in interceptions. The Raiders picked off only six passes a year ago with only four of those coming from their defensive backs.

Baltimore’s top cornerbacks this season will be Marlon Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin along with rookie Kyu Blu Kelly.

In other minor Steelers-related news, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly signing TE Jace Sternberger. He briefly spent time with Pittsburgh in 2021 and in the 2022 training camp but never appeared in an NFL game. Sternberger had a solid season in the spring in the USFL and is earning another NFL look.