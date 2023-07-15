PFF Names Steelers’ CB Levi Wallace NFL’s #1 Cornerback Defending Go Routes

Pro Football Focus recently released a few interesting and specific top coverage grades per different routes for a few individual players and one member of the Pittsburgh Steelers was included within those. That player was Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace.
According to PFF, Wallace, who signed a two-year, $8 million free agent contract with the Steelers last offseason, was the site’s highest-graded cornerback in 2022 versus go routes. His grade was a 96.8.
According to PFF, Wallace defended 16 go routes in 2022, was targeted on five of them, allowing two receptions for 70 yards and no touchdowns along with two interceptions as well.
Digging into other sources, Sports Info Solutions has Wallace down for 12 coverage snaps against go routes last season. They have him down as being targeted four times on go routes and allowing just one catch for 37 yards. Additionally, SIS has Wallace down for two interceptions and one pass defense on go routes in 2022.
The go route for 37 yards that Wallace allowed last season came against the Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Drake London.
As for Wallace’s go route interceptions last season, one came against the Buffalo Bills, and one came against the New Orleans Saints
In total, PFF has Wallace down as being targeted 71 times in coverage in 2022. They have him allowing 39 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns in coverage with four total interceptions and six pass breakups. Overall, PFF gave Wallace a coverage grade of 59.3.
Earlier this offseason, the Steelers parted ways with three cornerbacks that ended the 2022 season under contract with the team. Those three cornerbacks that were jettisoned were: William Jackson III, Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet. In addition to cutting those three cornerbacks loose, the Steelers also lost another cornerback from last season in free agency in Cameron Sutton. The Steelers, did, however, add two young cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft in Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. and they also signed veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson in free agency.
All this offseason turnover the Steelers have had this past offseason now sets up the possibility for Wallace to begin the 2023 regular season as a starter while the team grooms Porter and Trice. Wallace started nine games last season on his way to logging 709 total defensive snaps played.
Back to the go routes to finish. According to SIS, opposing quarterbacks attempted 17 go route passes in 2022 against the Steelers. Those attempts resulted in five completions for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those completions and one of those touchdowns came against the Bills.