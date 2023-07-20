One For The Record Books: Heath Miller A Pass-Catching Machine In 2015 Matchup With Bengals

Throughout his impressive career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, tight end Heath Miller was as dependable as they come.

He had sure hands, was tough as nails and feasted over the middle against defenses once the Steelers became more of a pass-first offense. He was a high-level blocking tight end, too.

While he doesn’t hold the record at the tight end position in franchise history with most yards in a game — that honor belongs to Eric Green — it is no surprise that Miller is tied for the team record for single-game receptions with 10, which he did three times in his career. Miller, ironically, finds himself tied with Jesse James, who did it three times as well.

For the purpose of this article though, I am highlighting Miller’s performance in 2015 against the Cincinnati Bengals at then-Heinz Field, a game in which Miller cracked 100 yards in the process, though the 10-catch, 105-yard performance came in a frustrating loss to the AFC North rivals, which also cost them All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell, who tore his MCL early in the loss.

Though Miller hauled in 10 passes in the game, he had a very quiet first half until late with the Steelers in hurry-up mode.

Prior to the 9-yard hookup from Ben Roethlisberger to Miller on third and four from the 11-yard line, Miller was targeted just three times and had one catch prior to the completion.

The 9-yard pitch and catch ended up sparking a career day for the 2006 first round pick though.

Following his 9-yard catch to move the chains — something Miller was adept at throughout his entire career — the trusty tight end took over in the middle of the field.

With the Bengals playing in a prevent style defense to avoid getting beat over the top late in the first half, Roethlisberger correctly took what was there through the air, matching the Steelers methodically. That included a 12-yard completion to Miller that was aided by Miller stepping through a tackle attempt and moving the chains again.

Miller also added a 6-yard catch on the drive, but things ultimately stalled as the Steelers punted the ball away near midfield and ultimately went into the half with a a 7-6 lead.

In the second half, Miller became a key focal point for the Steelers offense.

Roethlisberger hit Miller over the middle in the third quarter for a big 14-yard gain that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty from Bengals safety George Iloka.

Talk about taking a lick. That was a dangerous throw by Roethlisberger. Unsurprisingly, Miller made the catch. A gain of 14 yards and another 15 tacked on due to the penalty.

Following the 14-yard catch, Miller added another splash play, this time running free up the seam for a 25-yard gain.

The Steelers were so good at this play during Miller’s tenure because he was such a weapon as s blocker. Teams really bit on him selling he was going out to block on the screen, but then he was so adept at flipping his hips and getting upfield, creating separation to make plays. His hands were so darn good.

Right after the 25-yard catch, Miller added a 4-yard catch, ultimately helping the Steelers take a 10-6 lead on a 32-yard field goal from kicker Chris Boswell.

Pittsburgh later blocked a field goal attempt from the Bengals to hold onto the lead.

Miller came up big again, moving the chains.

This was classic Roethlisberger and Miller. Miller always knew how to get back into a play that broke down and show Roethlisberger his numbers, and Roethlisberger always had a sixth sense of where Miller was when things started to get hot in the pocket.

Miller showed what he could do after the catch, too, running over Iloka to move the chains on second and six.

Pittsburgh had to punt the football away though on the drive and didn’t come close to scoring again until the final drive. Cincinnati held a 16-10 lead at that point thanks to a 9-yard touchdown from Andy Dalton to AJ Green, and a 44-yard field goal from Mike Nugent after a Roethlisberger interception by Reggie Nelson.

On the final drive of the game, though, Roethlisberger turned to Miller in the middle of the field.

Miller made catches of 13 yards and 11 yards, moving the chains to get Pittsburgh into scoring position.

The Bengals were again playing soft shell, giving up throws underneath without being beat deep, which allowed Miller to feast.

In the end though, the Steelers couldn’t finish off the drive, even after a 21-yard catch and run by Martavis Bryant gave Roethlisberger one final shot at the end zone from 16 yards out. His final throw was just long for Antonio Brown as time expired, giving the Bengals a 16-10 win.

Quietly, Miller was a monster in the passing game, finishing with those 10 catches for 105 yards. He led the Steelers in targets that day with 13 and had the longest reception of the day at 25 yards. It might have come in a loss, but it was the best performance from a numbers perspective of Miller’s Hall of Honor career.