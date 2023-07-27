Omar Khan Comfortable With Backup Center Candidates: ‘We Feel Good About The Options Back There’

Heading into training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have a ton of glaring needs on their roster. GM Omar Khan and the front office did a great job this offseason overturning every stone and adding talent to the roster via free agency, draft, and trade. They added experienced veterans and promising rookies on both sides of the football, having a better overall roster than they did a season ago.

However, one question that still lingers with training camp practice starting today is who would be Pittsburgh’s backup center for the 2023 season. Mason Cole is firmly entrenched as this team’s starting option, but behind him, the room lacks clarity regarding who exactly that next man up would be should he miss time.

Khan was asked about the backup center position during his press conference Thursday, to which he responded that he feels that Pittsburgh has several qualified candidates that could come in on a moment’s notice should they be called upon.

“I talked about this at the draft… adding flexibility,” Khan said to the media on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Guys that had position flexibility and we have Kendrick Green, Isaac Seumalo has played it, so we have options there. Ryan McCollum… excited to see him out here next week in pads. And we feel good about the options back there. Position flexibility was important on the o-line for us, and I think we got that.”

Dave Bryan of Steelers Depot laid out the backup center options earlier this offseason, listing Green along with McCollum and Seumalo who Khan referenced as well. Bryan also mentioned rookie seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson as another potential candidate as well as Nate Herbig and James Daniels as guys who have center experience in the NFL.

Khan may have refrained from mentioning Daniels and Herbig as the team sees them as primarily guards that would kick inside in desperation. While Seumalo could also play center, one would figure that Pittsburgh would keep him at guard as well. That means the job would be up for grabs with Green, McCollum, and Anderson all battling for it.

Green is likely the favorite as we sit here today before practice starts, having started at center for Pittsburgh in 2021 and being a former third-round pick. However, McCollum has center experience in the league as well and Anderson bring position versatility to the table that Khan and the coaching staff like in their offensive linemen. We shall see if one of these players steps up and claims the job over the next couple of weeks. If not, Pittsburgh may feel the need to look around outside the organization for better options.