NFL Insider Worried About Matt Canada’s Playcalling: ‘Gotta Get Something Going’

For NFL insider Adam Caplan, the question mark hanging over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense isn’t any player. He’s confident in QB Kenny Pickett. Confident in the team’s young group of skill players. Encouraged by the team’s commitment to upgrading the offensive line. For Caplan, the concern comes down to one man. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Appearing on Scott Ferrall’s Coast to Coast podcast, Caplan offered an overview of the Steelers’ offense and need for the coaching to get better alongside the players.

“What’s it going to take for Kenny Pickett to have a breakout season?” Caplan told the show. “To me, it’s not so much Pickett. I don’t worry about him. It’s the playcalling. It’s Matt Canada, the OC, freeing guys up.”

Canada has taken as much heat as anyone on the Steelers’ offensive side of the football. While he was dealt a difficult hand last year, the poker equivalent of 7-2 offsuit with changes at quarterback, the NFL’s youngest offense, and a “just don’t lose” directive, he still didn’t help the offense grow. Diontae Johnson’s route tree smushed him to the sidelines, eliminating his YAC, his constraint plays were poorly-timed, and he often played for third and long with four-yard sprintouts on 2nd and 11. It wasn’t a winning strategy.

In 2023, there are no excuses. Pickett is the team’s clear-cut starter. The offense is older and more experienced, battling through their growing pains. Pittsburgh’s added weapons with WR Allen Robinson, TE Darnell Washington, and the return of a healthy Calvin Austin III. The offensive line was bolstered with LG Isaac Seumalo and first-round pick OT Broderick Jones.

Pittsburgh must produce. They don’t need to be a top-five offense but should be better than league average. Their red zone offense has been 23rd in football each of the last two seasons and that must change. Getting that close to the top 10 is a realistic goal.

“I like their offense. Canada’s just gotta get something going.”

If Canada can’t “get something going,” the only thing that’ll be going is him. His contract expires at the end of the season and that’s when the Steelers make coaching changes. It would be less than ideal to change offensive coordinators just as Pickett is getting settled into one system but if the offense can’t score, there’s no way to justify holding onto Canada.

Watch the whole conversation below.