New Husband Kenny Pickett Would Love To Add A Super Bowl Ring To His Wedding Ring: ‘That’s Always The Goal’

Love is a wonderful thing, right?

For married couples or those in committed relationships, love is a sensation that can be hard to describe.

Marrying your sweetheart can be one of the best feelings in the world, making a commitment to each other with each person wears a wedding ring signifying that commitment. Kenny Pickett got married last month and was jokingly asked Wednesday by a member of the media what it would be like to pair that wedding ring with a Super Bowl ring.

“Oh, you have no idea,” Pickett said via video from Steelers.com. “That’s always the goal in the back of your mind, so absolutely.

It’s kind of cheesy, but it’s an interesting thought that must have crossed Pickett’s mind at some point or another. Every NFL player’s goal is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and get a ring commemorating a Super Bowl. For the quarterback position especially, your career is defined by Super Bowl wins, cementing your legacy as one of the best to ever do it.

Pickett is following in the footsteps of Ben Roethlisberger, who left the game a two-time Super Bowl champ, wearing two Super Bowl rings on his fingers along with his wedding ring to his wife. Pickett can aspire to do the same, heading into his second season as the unquestioned starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. He’s got the girl of his dreams and pairing that with the greatest football goal of his dreams would be quite fulfilling for the young quarterback.