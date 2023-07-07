All-Pro, Pro Bowler, game-changing ball-hawk. As steady as they come.
That’s Pittsburgh Steelers veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a nutshell.
Since coming over to the Steelers in a surprise trade in 2019 from the Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has transformed into the best safety in the NFL, earning multiple First Team All-Pro accolades along with multiple trips to the Pro Bowl, and becoming the highest-paid safety in football. He’s become an eraser on the back end for the Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin, changing the outlook of the Steelers defense entirely in the last few years.
Now, in a league where offense seemingly rules the day and is the focus within the league overall, Fitzpatrick was named one of 10 defensive players across the NFL landscape who could have the biggest impact on the 2023 season overall by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.
“The general public doesn’t seem to recognize just how productive Fitzpatrick’s been at a position where the headlines often go instead to guys like Derwin James, Jessie Bates, etc. In just under four full seasons with the Steelers, he’s totaled 17 picks and 38 pass breakups,” Benjamin writes regarding Fitzpatrick for CBSSports.com. “In other words, he’s everywhere the ball is. Joined by Patrick Peterson, he’s got the takeaway skills to throw a wrench into AFC North projections widely favoring the Bengals and Ravens.”
Fitzpatrick is regarded as one of the best safeties in the NFL overall, has earned three first-team All-Pro accolades and three trips to the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons, and already has 17 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns with the Steelers in four seasons.