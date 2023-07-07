Mike Florio Thinks Steelers Could Win AFC North: ‘They Tend To Have Great Seasons When The External Expectations Are At Their Lowest’

There’s a wide range of outcomes for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, but despite playing in the always-tough AFC North, there’s a path for Pittsburgh to win the division. On the most recent episode of PFT PM, Mike Florio acknowledged that despite having lower expectations than most of the division foes, the Steelers could win the AFC North under the tutelage of Mike Tomlin.

“They tend to have great seasons when the external expectations are at their lowest. Mike Tomlin knows how to take that and use that to get his guys to play better than we would think they would play based upon what they look to be on paper,” Florio said. “He’s got the potential to yes, take this team all the way to the top of the division.”

The AFC North isn’t going to be easy. The Bengals are the favorites to win the division, and the Steelers are actually the long shots. But they haven’t finished last in the division since 1988, and with an improved roster on both sides of the ball, it would be a little bit of a surprise if that was the case in 2023.

But the Browns got better, while the Ravens added Todd Monken to run their offense. The Bengals continued to improve their shaky offensive line with the addition of Orlando Brown Jr. It’s not going to be an easy path to the top of the division. Still, Pittsburgh’s defense is probably the best out of the four teams and the offense is emerging.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett should take strides in his second season, while the offensive line is improved with guard Isaac Seumalo and tackle Broderick Jones in the fold. Add in Calvin Austin III and Allen Robinson II joining the receiving corps and the offense should take a step forward. After winning nine games last season, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Pittsburgh to win 10 or 11, which could put them towards the top of the division.

Florio also acknowledged that the Steelers could finish in last, but that’s the nature of playing in such a tough division. I think the chances they finish in first are higher than them finishing last, but it’s certainly a possibility with every team in the division getting better.

The AFC North might be the best division in football this year, and the AFC in general is going to be a bloodbath. But Pittsburgh has legitimate playoff potential, and they could finally make some noise by winning a game in the postseason for the first time since 2017.

It’s going to depend on how the run game performs and whether or not Pickett can take a step up, but I have faith in the Steelers this year. Florio clearly believes in the leadership of Tomlin being able to elevate them despite their relatively low expectations compared to the rest of the division, and I tend to agree with him.

Winning divisional games is going to be the key to taking the AFC North, but even if they can’t edge out the Bengals or the Ravens for the top spot, they should still be a playoff team.