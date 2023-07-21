Kenny Pickett Rated 73 Overall In Madden 24

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s Madden 24 rating has been revealed, and the second-year quarterback comes in at a 73 overall.

Outside of Pickett, the Steelers’ middle linebacker ratings were revealed, with Cole Holcomb an 80 overall, Elandon Roberts a 73 overall, Nick Herbig is a 66 overall, and for whatever reason listed at inside instead of outside linebacker. Tanner Muse is a 66 overall with 90 speed while Mark Robinson is a 63 overall.

Behind Pickett, Mitch Trubisky is a 67 overall while Mason Rudolph is a 60 overall.

Specialists also had their ratings revealed, and Madden thinks Braden Mann is head and shoulders above Pressley Harvin III, with a 77 rating compared to Harvin’s 72. Chris Boswell comes in pretty low with a 77 rating, and he’s a guy who’s never really been respected by the game.

Pickett’s rating is a little bit low, but he’s going to have to prove that he can be a better player this year than last year. It’s fair to put him in the low-70s given what we’ve seen out of him so far, but he’s certainly capable of elevating his game and becoming better.

It’s interesting to see how much higher Mann is rated than Harvin, given that it feels like it should be an even competition coming into camp. But Mann has had more success as a punter in the league than Harvin has so far, so it’s somewhat understandable.

Boswell is seemingly being punished for a 2022 season where he struggled, but he’s shown in the past he can be among one of the best kickers in the NFL. Muse’s 90 speed puts him within the top-ten linebackers, and the converted safety should prove to be a core special teamer for the Steelers in 2023, filling a role that Marcus Allen had.

Overall, not too much to be upset about with the release of today’s ratings. And I’ll once again reiterate that Madden ratings are pretty much meaningless, but they’re fun to look at and it’s a good point of discussion. The Steelers roster won’t be loaded in Madden, but the real-life Steelers have a shot at the playoffs, and it’s going to be a fun season to watch.