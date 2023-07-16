Jerome Bettis Edges Out Patrick Peterson In American Century Championship

UPDATE: Curry won the event, while Bettis finished T-37 with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Peterson finished in 45th.

Former Steelers RB Jerome Bettis and current Steelers CB Patrick Peterson both participated in the American Century Championship golf tournament this weekend at Edgewood Tahoe South in Utah. The event is filled with athletes and celebrities, with numerous NFL players playing.

With a few groups still needing to finish their round, Bettis currently sits at 38th while Peterson is currently in 45th.

Bettis started the day in 29th but struggled on Sunday, losing one point. The scoring for the American Century Championship is different from your traditional golf tournament, with points being rewarded depending on the score. An albatross (making a Par 5 in two shots) is worth 10 points, a hole-in-one is worth eight points, an eagle is worth six points, a birdie is worth three points, a par is worth one point, a bogey nets you 0 points, while a double-bogey or worse is -2 points.

Bettis had five points on Day 1 and 18 points on Day 2 before falling on Day 3. Peterson had one point on Day 1, 12 points on Day 2, and two points during Sunday’s Day 3. Bettis was paired up with former NFL RB Emmitt Smith and former WR Jerry Rice on Day 2.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish and current NBA star Stephen Curry lead with a total of 66, significantly higher than Bettis’ total of 21 or Peterson’s total of 15. Curry and teammate Klay Thompson recently beat Patrick Mahomes (who currently sits with a total of -7, good for T57) and Travis Kelce rather handily in The Match 2023. Curry also had a hole-in-one during Saturday’s round.

While neither Bettis or Peterson are threats to win the whole thing, finishing with positive points for the tournament is no small feat. We’ll update this post when the leaders finish and the tournament results go final, but neither Bettis nor Peterson should fluctuate too much in the final standings.