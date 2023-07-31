Is Patrick Peterson a Hall of Famer? Levi Wallace Thinks So

When Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, he brought with him a lengthy resume.
The fifth overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft has lived up to his billing since entering the league tallying eight Pro Bowl appearances, making three All-Pro teams, and being selected as a member of the Pro Hall of Fame’s All-2010 Team. But when it is all said and done, is Peterson a Pro Hall of Famer?
Levi Wallace certainly thinks so. When posed with the question, Wallace smirked, cocked his head, and said, “Come on, now… He’s a legend.”
Peterson’s stats do back up his case for a spot in Canton. He has 34 career interceptions and ranks 42nd all-time in passes defended with 111. In addition to this, he is tied for 21st for most punt return touchdowns in a career with four. All of this while being an ironman, playing and starting in 184 out of 194 games throughout his career.
Now, 33 years of age, Peterson is transitioning to a new phase of his career where he serves as a mentor for the young defensive backs in Pittsburgh.
“He’s one of the guys that has tons of respect for everyone in the league,” Wallace said of Peterson. “He’s so approachable… he just comes to work and he’s always dropping nuggets and if you don’t pay attention you’ll miss it.”
This isn’t to say that the former LSU All-American is over the hill and only useful for advice. In his last season, Peterson earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.7, his best mark since 2018. And according to reports out of camp, the Steelers plan on maximizing his abilities by moving him around into various defensive positions.
If there is an argument against Peterson’s Hall of Fame resume, it could be his lack of a Super Bowl ring. However, he has stated he believes he can get one in Steel City. On his podcast with former Pittsburgh cornerback Bryant McFadden, Peterson said, “I do think we can contend right now because the pieces are there.”
Whether he achieves that goal in Pittsburgh or not still remains to be seen. Either way Peterson’s career definitely warrants a look from those in Canton.