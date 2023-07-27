Iron Sharpens Iron: Kenny Pickett Knows Offense Will Improve From Facing Steelers Defense In Training Camp

In order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.

This is case for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense heading into 2023, hoping to take a notable jump in effectiveness and production from a season ago. The offense showed glimpses of what it could be at times last season, having a strong running game down the stretch with QB Kenny Pickett showing promise as a passer, leading game-winning drives while also doing a better job of taking care of the football after the bye.

However, the offense must become better in order for the Steelers to become a playoff team and have a chance at making a postseason run. They have a stingy defense with stars at all levels, but Pittsburgh needs a well-rounded effort from both sides of the football. Pickett spoke about this when he arrived for training camp yesterday, stating that facing Pittsburgh’s defense on a daily basis will force the offense to play its best football.

“Yeah, it goes both ways,” Pickett said to the media Wednesday via video from Steelers.com. “They’re a top defense and we’re striving to be a top offense. So, I think going at them every single day and pushing them every single day like they do to us, I think it’s only going to make us better as a team.”

OLB T.J. Watt spoke yesterday to the media as well, stating that he doesn’t know if “anybody is carrying anybody” in terms of the defense carrying the offense. That was evidently the case last season for the Steelers, but Watt mentioned that it’s too early to tell what kind of team Pittsburgh has regarding how good this defense will be and how much this offense will improve from a season ago.

The offense has the tools to complement the defense this coming season. The offensive line has been beefed up via free agency and the draft while several weapons have been added to be at Pickett’s disposal. Ultimately, the success or failure of the offense in 2023 rests on Pickett’s shoulders, knowing that the Steelers will go as far as he can take them. Sure, the running game may be the identity of this offense, but Pickett must be able to make this offense balanced in terms of how it beats opposing defenses.

They will get a true test for the next three weeks of training camp, facing one of the best defenses in the league. It may be a struggle from the start, but Pickett sees the challenge as an opportunity for iron to sharpen iron and make the offense more battle-tested prior to the start of the regular season.