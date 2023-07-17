‘He’ll Have A Great Year:’ Kenny Pickett Talks Calvin Austin III’s Usage, Offseason Work

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is high on Calvin Austin III. After previously talking about how Austin is going to play a huge role in Pittsburgh’s offense, Pickett told Cameron Heyward on Heyward’s Not Just Football Podcast that Austin is going to have a “great year.” He also talked about Austin’s usage in Pittsburgh’s offense.
“You guys didn’t really get a chance to see him last year, but Calvin Austin worked really hard this offseason, had a great spring,” Pickett said Monday. “I was really happy with how he played and all he does for our team. I think he’s a guy that I’m really, really excited to get the opportunity to play with him.
“He’ll move around. I think we’ll do a good job of using him in different areas and putting him in positions where he does best. I think being able to move him around and being able to use his speed and his talents, he’ll have a great year.”
Austin missed all of last season with a foot injury, but his speed is an asset Pittsburgh could use to benefit its downfield passing offense. He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine and averaged a whopping 16.3 yards per reception during his time at Memphis, while generating an explosive play every 3.8 touches.
That’s going to play well in Pittsburgh, on a team that’s struggled with splash plays over the past few years. Austin is a true field-flipper, and while he might not see a ton of volume, he’s a threat to make a positive impact every time he gets the ball.
He’s the player I’m most excited to see this season. Austin’s skill set is almost exactly what Pittsburgh’s been missing the past few seasons, and Pickett’s continued praise of him only makes me more excited to see what he can do.
There’s always excitement in the unknown, though. Pittsburgh’s had players with skill sets like Austin before, although none who were ever true wide receivers. Given Austin’s receiver background, I don’t think he’ll be the next Dri Archer or Chris Rainey, but you have to acknowledge the chance he might not live up to the hype.
But I’m looking forward to seeing Austin hit the field and see how the team uses him. I think he could be a real difference-maker for the 2023 Steelers.