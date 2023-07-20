Heart Attack Plays Steelers And Their Fans Survived: Goodbye, Larry (Fitzgerald)

Recently, I wrote a series about five specific plays that broke the hearts of Steeler Nation. One reader called the articles a “torture series.” Those words stuck with me. So, to prove I’m not a total black cloud over the Black and Gold fan base, I added a twist to a new series: Heart-stopping plays that did not prevent a happy ending for the Steelers and their fans.

Backdrop: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Feb. 1, 2009. Super Bowl XLIII. Site of one of the most memorable Super Bowls in history. The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Arizona Cardinals in a game that featured some of the most electrifying and jaw-dropping plays seen on the biggest stage. The Steelers were led by Head Coach Mike Tomlin. Arizona was skippered by former Pittsburgh Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. Both teams were led by gunslingers at quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger for the Black and Gold and Kurt Warner for the Red Birds. The Steelers possessed one of the greatest defenses of the era led by Hall of Fame defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau. Arizona had an offense that featured an adopted son of Pittsburgh, Larry Fitzgerald, who was an all-time great at the University of Pittsburgh and a Heisman Trophy finalist. This game had all the makings of a classic.

The scoring began on Pittsburgh’s opening 71-yard drive. After an apparent Big Ben touchdown was overturned by replay, the Steelers settled for a chip shot field goal by Jeff Reed. That would be all the points scored in the first stanza. Two plays into the second quarter, Pittsburgh extended the lead to 10-0 when RB Gary Russell plunged into the end zone from a yard out. The Steelers’ vaunted defense was exerting its dominance until a big play from Warner to Anquan Boldin midway through the second quarter. That led to a 1-yard touchdown to TE Ben Patrick made the score 10-7. Then with a little over two minutes left in the half, Roethlisberger’s pass attempt was tipped and intercepted by LB Karlos Dansby in Steelers’ territory. Warner drove the Cards to the Steelers’ 1-yard line. Then, a play that certainly gave Cardinals fans a heart attack happened. With 18 seconds left, Warner dropped back to pass but OLB James Harrison picked off the pass and rumbled 100 yards the other way in one of the most amazing plays we will ever see in our lifetimes. Instead of the Cardinals going up 14-10, the Steelers went into the half up 17-7

The Steelers ate up a lot of the clock in the third quarter but the only scoring was another Reed field goal. The quarter ended 20-7. The fourth quarter, however, was roller coaster. Warner went no-huddle and willed the Cards 87 yards, hitting Fitzgerald for a touchdown with 7:33 remaining in the game to close the gap to 20-14. Then, Arizona put the Steelers’ backs against the wall with a punt that pinned the Steelers at the 1-yard line. Roethlisberger hit WR Santonio Holmes to get the Steelers some breathing room, but center Justin Hartwig was called for holding in the end zone, which gave Arizona a safety and the ball back down 20-16. Everyone watching could feel the momentum of the game shifting like a tidal wave in the Cards’ favor.

The free kick gave Arizona the ball at its own 36-yard line. Steelers’ fans could feel the tension building but they still had their historic defense to rely on to hold off the onslaught and secure the victory. Sixty-four yards stood between the Cardinals and pay dirt. The “Steel Curtain” couldn’t fail. Until it happened. On the second play.

The play: Warner dropped back and hit Fitzgerald in perfect stride on a post pattern across the middle and Steelers’ fans watched in absolute horror as the star receiver raced 64 yards with Steelers legends James Harrison, Ike Taylor, and Troy Polamalu growing smaller and smaller in Fitzgerald’s rearview mirror. With jaws on the floor and in stunned silence, it felt like that was going to be the signature play of this Super Bowl. Steeler Nation would have to re-live that moment of pain and torture for eternity. Their beloved hometown hero turned on them and had put a knife right in their backs. How could you, Larry? We were good to you.

RIP, John Madden. Football icon. Hard to imagine anyone having more of an impact on the NFL than he did. Here’s a clip of Madden breaking down Larry Fitzgerald’s go ahead score in Super Bowl 43. pic.twitter.com/WgQfopmOe7 — Trent (@RedSeaTrent) December 29, 2021

Aftermath: Thankfully, as the Steelers’ defense and its’ fans were stunned and in disbelief, a superhero was grabbing his helmet and rushing to the rescue. Big Ben lived for these moments, and he wasn’t about to let his team go down without a fight. He had 2:37 seconds left and plenty of weapons around him. And as history would have it, No. 7 led a drive for the ages topped off with one of the greatest throws and catches you will ever see in your life. Roethlisberger threw a pass to the right corner of the end zone and Santonio Holmes stretched himself as much as humanly possible while keeping his toes in bounds and cemented himself as a Pittsburgh legend for life. As he told his team and the audience after the play, “That’s how you be great!”

Pittsburgh faithful could breathe again and they could continue to love Larry Fitzgerald since his treacherous deeds didn’t sink the beloved Black and Gold. Crisis averted.