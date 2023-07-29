‘He Has My Total Respect’: James Daniels Backs Dan Moore Jr., Praises Him For Handling Adversity Professionally

The left tackle battle in training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers between veteran Dan Moore Jr. and rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones is one that is under a lot of scrutiny in Latrobe, all eyes glued to a position of weakness a year ago.

While Jones is the hot commodity and the clear future at the position in the Black and Gold, teammates have taken notice of the way Moore — a two-year starter for the Steelers — has embraced the adversity and the challenge of the position battle that has put his job in jeopardy.

One such player is fellow offensive lineman James Daniels. Speaking with 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hatthorn following a practice at Saint Vincent College, Daniels spoke glowingly of Moore, praising him for the work he’s put in and getting better each and every day. He added that Moore has his total respect, which is massive within the locker room overall.

“Dan’s been a professional. We understand what’s happening. That’s a very tough spot to be in. But just one thing about Dan I’ve seen is like Dan has came into work every day and got significantly better. It’s crazy,” Daniels said to Hatthorn, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “His improvement from last year, the Browns game to Week One of OTAs and to Week Four of minicamp and then to now…he’s significantly better. It’s insane improvement he’s made.”

Throughout his young career, Moore has steadily improved, though it still hasn’t been good enough from the Steelers’ perspective, which led Pittsburgh to go out and trade up for Jones, moving up from No. 17 overall to No. 14 with the New England Patriots to land the former Georgia standout in the first round.

Moore took it as a challenge, rather than accepting his fate like left guard Kevin Dotson did when the Steelers signed veteran Isaac Seumalo. Moore put in the work, showing up to OTAs looking like he has a stronger, thicker base and with clear definition in his arms now. In an NFL weight training and nutrition program, it’s noticeable the transformation Moore has undergone the last few years.