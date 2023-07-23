‘Fully Expect Him To Get The Early Nod:’ Charlie Batch Sets Camp Expectations For OT Broderick Jones

If there’s a position battle to watch once the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the practice field for their first training camp practice on July 27th, it’s left tackle. That’s *the* marquee competition of the summer, pitting incumbent Dan Moore Jr. against first rounder Broderick Jones. The winner will get to protect Kenny Pickett’s blindside in Week One against Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers. The loser will likely end up on the bench.

In a pre-training camp review, former Steelers’ QB turned analyst Charlie Batch gave his impressions of Jones after watching him during OTAs and minicamp. So far, so good.

“This guy can move,” Batch said. “He is a gentle giant. This guy moves very well with his feet. They love exactly what he’s doing. And of course, he was running with the two’s during OTAs. But I fully expect him to get the early nod when training camp opens to flourish and gel.”

Jones’ athleticism is one of the biggest reasons Pittsburgh traded up for him, moving from #17 to #14 and becoming the first top round tackle drafted by the Steelers since 1996, the only non-specialist position previous GM Kevin Colbert didn’t take in the first round.

Most notable from Batch’s comments is confirmation that Jones ran second-string during the spring. It isn’t a shock to see Jones initially work behind Moore, the rookie behind the veteran, during his first few weeks of NFL practices.

Jones will get chances to win the starting job this summer. How Pittsburgh sets the rotation between him and Moore remains unseen. But Moore is likely to see time at right tackle, giving Jones time on the left side with the first-team. How Jones performs in the preseason will be the biggest key to whether or not he leaps Moore on the depth chart. Jones will have to adjust to OL Coach Pat Meyer’s system, show consistency, and avoid getting dinged by minor injuries that’ll limit his practice reps.

If Jones doesn’t become the Week One starter, he’ll be the first Steelers’ rookie to not start out of the gate since CB Artie Burns in 2016, who played in the opener but did not technically start. Of course, tackle and cornerback are two different positions and the Steelers have a legitimate option in a veteran like Moore, who has steadily progressed throughout his career.