Former Steelers LB Avery Williamson Named Linebackers Coach At Jackson Christian School

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Avery Williamson was recently named the new linebackers coach at Jackson Christian School in Tennessee.

Williamson spent the majority of his career with the Tennessee Titans, totaling 607 tackles in a seven-year career. He spent eight games with the Steelers after being acquired via trade from the New York Jets in 2020, and in four starts Williamson had 52 tackles, including three for a loss and a sack.

After his career ended, Williamson looked to get into media. He would make appearances on NFL Network and last April he attended the NFL Broadcast Bootcamp, where he said he looked forward “to one day doing this full time.”

He hosted a youth football camp on June 3, and afterward, he was contacted about the opportunity to coach with Jackson Christian, per the Jackson Post.

“But working with the linebackers and talking with them about some of my experiences and techniques and then seeing them use what I tell them on the field in practice is a great feeling,” Williamson said about his new opportunity.

Williamson played his high school football at Milan High School in Tennessee, and he played against Jackson Christian during his prep days before moving on to a collegiate career at Kentucky. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Titans after leading the SEC in solo tackles in 2012 while racking up an impressive 147 solo tackles during his four years with the Wildcats. He had 296 total tackles and two career interceptions in college.

While his Steelers was tenure was short, Williamson helped shore up the inside linebacker position after Devin Bush suffered a torn ACL. He seems to be in line to have a successful career either as a coach or analyst, and we wish him well in all of his future pursuits.