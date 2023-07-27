Five Vulnerable Veterans And How They Can Save Their Job In Camp (Defense)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now underway at training camp at Saint Vincent College in preparation for the 2023 season. While there are many new faces, there are also quite a few who have seen their share of the campus in years past (or at Heinz Field in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

Inevitably, some of them will be seeing their last training camp in Latrobe this summer. Here is a rundown of some of the most vulnerable veterans on defense as we get set for the gauntlet that is training camp.

CB James Pierre

Why He’s Vulnerable:

A deep roster and playing a position at which the Steelers drafted two players puts added pressure on the third-year veteran, and likely increases the importance of his special teams contributions to his job security.

How He Saves His Job:

As stated, special teams is going to be very important to Pierre in securing his job. I don’t think he is going to show anything the coaches having already seen from him as a cornerback, and his presumed inability to play in the slot also works against him given the dearth of legitimate slot defender candidates.

DB Tre Norwood

Why He’s Vulnerable:

An increasing number of versatile defensive backs, his lack of significant contributions on special teams, and his failure to progress in his second season have the former seventh-round pick looking to shore up his roster spot in Latrobe.

How He Saves His Job:

Norwood is either going to have to become a more effective (though not necessarily more frequent) special teams contributor or else have a really strong camp and preseason as a complete defender, not just a coverage defender. What the Steelers need from him is instinctual, cerebral defense, both at the safety position and out of the slot, proving he’s a player they can feel comfortable putting on the field.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Why He’s Vulnerable:

After two years on the roster without significant progress, any grace period for his development is over. Despite roster turnover this year, the additions to the defensive line room in free agency and the draft threaten to push him out the door.

How He Saves His Job:

Loudermilk had better look the part of a true 3-4 defensive end, because that’s what the Steelers drafted him expecting him to be. He’s never going to offer much as a pass rusher, but if he can play stout defense with a great motor and a high level of discipline, there should be a roster spot for him over one of the free-agent additions.

DL Montravius Adams

Why He’s Vulnerable:

His $2.5 million base salary coupled with the signing of Breiden Fehoko and the drafting of Keeanu Benton make Adams a tempting release option to shave off a bit of cap space provided that the Steelers have sufficient alternatives.

How He Saves His Job:

Be a complete defender. His greatest asset has been his get-off at the snap. If he can continue to harness that and play within the scheme and make the plays that are in front of him, holding up against the run, he should have the edge over someone like Fehoko, who offers nothing as a pass rusher.

S Miles Killebrew

Why He’s Vulnerable:

In an increasingly crowded secondary, Killebrew’s lack of a defensive role, his marginally notable special teams highlights last year, and his $2 million salary have fans earmarking the marginal saved cap space for—I don’t know what, but they want it for something.

How He Saves His Job:

Killebrew is being paid to be an impact player on special teams. Make some impact plays. No, he can’t be reasonably expected to block two punts every year as he did in 2021, but he’ll have to offer more than the four tackles that he managed last season. At least the tackles he did make were generally good plays and not clean-up activities.