Five Steelers Longshots And What They Must Do To Make The Squad (Defense)

The Pittsburgh Steelers open training camp Wednesday, so it won’t be long before we start to see the players taking the field at Saint Vincent College. Before we do, let’s take a look at 10 fringe roster players, you might call longshots, and what they must do to make the 53-man roster—starting with five on offense.

While their ‘musts’ might be framed around making certain plays, they should be taken as representative of the type of performance the Steelers will need to see from them in order to make the team. Everybody has their own unique path to the roster, and that’s precisely the point.

CB Luq Barcoo

Why He’s A Longshot: With minimal NFL experience a few years removed from his draft year (even though he wasn’t drafted), Barcoo had to turn to the XFL earlier this year to get his name back in circulation.

What He Must Do: Stand Tall Against Competition

You guys didn’t seem particularly interested in the offensive side of this series, and I admit I was disappointed, so I’m not expecting much here either. But here are five interesting defenders who offer promise even if their roster odds are low.

Barcoo is a long corner is capable of being an all-around defender. He’s not the largest cornerback but he’s willing to tackle and even rush the passer. He’ll be competing with guys like James Pierre and Cory Trice Jr. at the end of the roster, so picking off a pass or two (which he did in OTAs) and making himself useful on special teams will be critical.

DT Jonathan Marshall

Why He’s A Longshot: Even as a former draft pick (part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, in fact), Marshall has never been able to put it together. The Steelers invested in their defensive line depth this offseason as well.

What He Must Do: Fill The Gaps (Literally And Figuratively)

Though not a traditional ‘plugger’, Marshall’s primary task will be to hold up against the run. While the Steelers have Montravius Adams at nose tackle, he’s vulnerable, and his competition is made up of veterans who signed for the minimum. There’s a chance for Marshall to rise to the top of the heap if he has a good camp and preseason.

OLB David Perales

Why He’s A Longshot: The Steelers drafted an edge rusher and then added a veteran. They’re deep at the position for an undrafted rookie to be able to make an impact.

What He Must Do: Make Returners Pay

There’s no such thing as too many pass rushers, but the blunt reality is that if Perales is going to make the team, he will have to do so on special teams. That’s the same thing guys like Ola Adeniyi and Tuzar Skipper and Adrian Robinson had to do in his shoes in years prior.

ILB Chapelle Russell

Why He’s A Longshot:

What He Must Do: Tackle, Tackle, Tackle

Bottom-of-the-roster inside linebackers have to do one thing: tackle. It doesn’t matter where. Defense. Special teams. The grocery store. Just tackle whoever has the ball and worry about the rest later. You want to show your motor and relentlessness. The rest can be coached up.

S Elijah Riley

Why He’s A Longshot: Though he has some experience, mostly in 2021 with the Jets, Riley is a journeyman defensive back on a roster that is already deep.

What He Must Do: Find His Slot (On Defense And Special Teams)

Riley’s versatility will be his ticket to a roster spot if he ends up with one. His name was mentioned as an option to play in the slot, which could potentially put him in direct competition with Tre Norwood, who has a similar skill set. Norwood shouldn’t feel safe, either, but at least he’s on the inside.