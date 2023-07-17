‘Don’t Sleep On Dan’: WR Coach Frisman Jackson Impressed With Dan Chisena’s Long Speed

Many NFL players have a special trait or “superpower” that helps them stick out of the crowd.

Some players have been blessed to be well-rounded in all aspects of their respective games, but many players often have a key strength that is their calling card in terms of sticking on an NFL roster. Guys like Mike Wallace and Willie Parker had legit speed in the open field, being able to hit a home run nearly any time they touched the ball. James Harrison may have been pound-for-pound one of the strongest players in the league during his prime, manhandling offensive tackles who were 60 to 80 pounds heavier than him. Even guys like Dan McCullers and Zach Banner found homes in the league for a while thanks to their rare size and massive frames.

For players on the roster bubble, that key trait needs to shine for them to win a roster spot and stick on the 53-man roster for the regular season. For WR Dan Chisena, WR Coach Frisman Jackson knows exactly what his superpower is and warned defenders in OTAs and minicamp practices not to take the journeyman receiver lightly.

“I keep joking with the defensive guys, ‘Don’t sleep on Dan — he can roll,’” Jackson said according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. “He shows some real speed. Hopefully we will have a chance to see that speed in action, because he can really roll.”

The Downingtown, Pa., native as a two-sport star in high school, having played football while also running track and field at a high level. Chisena won gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100 relay at the 2015 PIAA Class AAA Outdoor State Championship and later walked onto the football and track teams at Penn State. He came in third at the 2017 Big Ten Conference Outdoor Championships in the 400-meter run and was part of the team that won the 4×400 relay at the 2017 Indoor Championships.

Elite punt gunner Dan Chisena with another forced fair catch: pic.twitter.com/9UxhimI6AK — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) November 23, 2021

Having reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds at his Pro Day, Chisena can fly. That speed has shown up in the league as a gunner on special teams, running down kicks and punts. Chisena may be a long shot for the regular-season roster, but his speed gives him a shot. Should he prove to be a valuable special teams contributor in the preseason as well as make a couple of splash plays on offense, Chisena could push fellow WR/special teams ace Miles Boykin (who is built in a similar mold to Chisena) for a spot on the 53 while also auditioning for a practice squad spot this summer.