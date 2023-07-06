DeMarvin Leal ‘Probably’ Settles Into More Traditional D-Line Role In Year Two, Fittipaldo Believes

What’s next for DeMarvin Leal, the former Texas A&M defensive lineman going into his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers? At least, we’re continuing to call him a defensive lineman, yet many wonder what his true role will be, or if it will even be defined.

For Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he does see the coaching staff figuring out a plan for him that is more traditional in nature, while not completely forsaking his versatility. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan on the Fourth of July, he shared his thoughts on what Leal’s second season might look like.

“I think probably he’ll settle more into the five[-technique] this year”, he said. “I think the injuries played a bit role in how he was used as a rookie. They went out and got Markus Golden, so I think Golden, if everything works out, is gonna be a solid number three, so they probably aren’t gonna need Leal to be that standup guy this year, but it’s great to have that versatility”.

Leal was active early on in part because Isaiahh Loudermilk was injured in training camp. If not for that, it’s possible that the then-rookie lineman might have been inactive in the season opener. T.J. Watt’s injury in week one opened the door for him to have a role, however, playing on the edge.

He ended up playing essentially every position in the front seven, including an inside linebacker look in a particular blitz package, and that was all fine and dandy by him. In fact, he has spoken this offseason about his hope that the coaching staff continues to deploy him in a variety of roles.

“No question”, he said, when asked earlier this offseason if he wanted to continue to be moved around on the field. “I’m definitely a tweener,” he shared at another stage in recent weeks. “I have to embrace that because there’s only one kind of me”.

Yet is that what is best for either Leal or for the Steelers? And what exactly would that look like? Can he share the rotational defensive line duties while also serving as the fourth edge rusher? Would he be working with both Golden and whoever else might be on the second-team line?

The good thing is that the ability is there regardless of what plan might initially take shape. “It’s great to have a package maybe for a certain opponent where you do put him out there and give a team a different look”, Fittipaldo pointed out, and the Steelers did show different front looks, such as the two late games at the end of the season against heavy rushing teams.

“If you ask me right now, I think he’ll probably end up playing 70 percent five-technique inside and then the rest he might get a look or two outside on certain Sundays”, the veteran beat writer concluded. Being used as the third defensive end would probably be the easiest means of him getting onto the field, so really, that should be his chief priority.