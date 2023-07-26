‘Definitely A Different Feeling’ For Kenny Pickett Being Pittsburgh’s Unquestioned QB1

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett came into training camp third on the depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, being the rookie that had to earn his keep.

One year later, Pickett is the unquestioned QB1 of the Pittsburgh Steelers with both Trubisky and Rudolph back in the building, operating as the team’s leader on offense in just his second season.

Pickett was asked if it’s a relieving feeling coming into training camp at Latrobe PA in 2023 as the team’s QB1. Pickett responded that the culmination of events since then to now have him feeling a lot different compared to the last time he stepped foot in Saint Vincent College.

“Yeah, I think so,” Pickett said to the media Wednesday via audio provided by The Cook and Joe Show. “Just being the guy in spring and taking all the reps and things like that, it’s good stuff to build on from last year. So yeah, it’s definitely a different feeling coming in this year versus last year.”

In his first OTAs, minicamp, and training camp practices, Pickett had to split reps with Trubisky who was the presumed starter heading into the regular season and Rudolph who was the experienced veteran who knew Pittsburgh’s system. Still, Pickett wasn’t deterred despite a slow start to training camp last year and earned more reps as the preseason wore on, eventually overtaking Rudolph as the team’s QB2 behind Trubisky.

The rest is history and Pickett taken the job of QB1 as Pittsburgh hoped he would when they drafted him. He has shown an improved leadership presence this offseason, drawing praise from his teammates for holding them accountable to a standard of excellence that he is aggressively chasing as well.

However, time for talk is over and now Pickett must display the progression made from his rookie season to 2023, facing a daunting Steelers defense on a daily basis during training camp. It will be a great test for the second-year QB who is looking to prove Pittsburgh right, showing the rest of the NFL that they found their franchise QB of the future in 2023.