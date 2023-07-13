‘Could Be A Top Guy In The League:’ Kenny Pickett Excited For Second Season With An Improved George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens made quite a bit of magic together down the stretch as rookies in 2022.

There was the game-winning touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, the big plays down the stretch against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, and the touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the season finale that stand out, not to mention the plays made in the comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on the road between the two.

Now, entering Year 2 together, Pickett — appearing on the Green Light Podcast with former NFL defensive end Chris Long — stated that he cannot wait to make plays with Pickens again, stating that the second-year receiver has an improved route tree and that there’s no telling what he can do in 2023.

“George could be a top guy in the league, no doubt. There’s probably three catches in practice that stick out to me that are better than the ones that he had that everyone saw in the season. His natural ability…his floor is so high, I guess just based off of the natural ability,” Pickett said to Long, according to video via the Green Light Podcast YouTube page. “Now we put together a nice route package for him. He continues to work on his game and we work on our continuity together. I’m really excited to play with him going into year two.”

A nice route package should be music to everyone’s ears when it comes to the Steelers offense and Pickens entering Year 2.

Last season, Pickens was rather limited in what he could run, not to mention what he was asked to run. Pickens, a second-round pick at No. 52 overall, burst onto the scene, putting together a remarkable training camp and preseason, leading to a rather strong rookie season overall. The former Georgia star finished with 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns in his first NFL season.

But he struggled to create separation on his routes and was really only asked to run a very limited route tree overall.

He profiles as an old-school X receiver who thrives in contested-catch situations, but typically receivers who don’t create much separation on the most basic routes struggle to be impactful long term. To really tap into his potential, Pickens has to become a better route runner, plain and simple.

Even with some of those struggles creating separation and having a limited route tree, Pickens was a force, dominating on contested catches and really making plays down the stretch to spark a Steelers offense that needed it through the air.

Now, with a new route package, according to Pickett, and growth from one season to the next, the future is very bright for the young receiver overall, which has his quarterback eager to target him in the passing game once again.

He could be a top receiver in the NFL with his size, athleticism and overall physicality. He just needs to keep developing. That floor is rather high, just like Pickett said. There isn’t a limit on Pickens’ game, at least right now.