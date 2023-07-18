Cameron Heyward Checks In At A 93 Overall In Madden 24

After releasing its ratings for safeties and wide receivers yesterday, EA Sports released the ratings for its top-10 defensive linemen.

Cameron Heyward was Pittsburgh’s highest-rated DL at 93 overall. He comes in tied for fourth in the defensive line rankings behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams (99 overall), Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs (96), Dexter Lawrence II of the New York Giants (94) and is tied with Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets.

Heyward’s 93 is the same rating he had in Madden 23

Heyward has been one of the better and most consistent defensive linemen throughout his career, so it’s no surprise he comes in among the top defensive linemen in the game. He also ranked highly in the tackle, block shedding, and strength categories, with his attributes all ranking within the top 10. His tackle rating of 94 ranked fourth among defensive linemen, while his 95 block shedding was second, behind Donald. His strength was a 94 as well, tied for ninth with Cowboys rookie Mazi Smith.

Heyward is now tied with Minkah Fitzpatrick as the highest-rated Steelers (93 overall). The two of them are followed by wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

I expect more ratings will drop later today with the rest of the defensive linemen and likely the EDGE rusher ratings coming out. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith should both be rated highly.

Heyward’s ratings should make him a monster to use in the game, as it should be given how talented he is on the real field. That will reflect on the virtual field, and Heyward’s play this season should live up to or even exceed his rating.