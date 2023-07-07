Bryant McFadden Believes Alex Highsmith Can Be Even Better In 2023

For Alex Highsmith, 2023 was his year. He broke out in a big way, ending the season with a career-high 14.5 sacks and obliterating his goal of reaching double-digits. Though he was a Pro Bowl snub, he had a fantastic season and is in-line to get paid handsomely because of it this offseason, potentially in the next few weeks before training camp begins.

Bettering his production in 2023 will be a tall task. But former Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Bryant McFadden thinks Highsmith is capable of doing it. He joined Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson on their CBS Sports “All-32” podcast to argue why Highsmith will be better this fall.

“One guy that I’m excited to see is Alex Highsmith,” McFadden told the show. “He had a career year last year without T.J…you add T.J. into the mix healthy. Everything is going to slide to T.J.’s direction line-wise. That’s going to give Alex 1v1 opportunities. And last year, he showed he could win those 1v1 opportunities.”

Highsmith kicked off the 2022 season with a three-sack performance as the Steelers’ defense dominated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week One upset victory. With T.J. Watt out until the bye, Highsmith became Pittsburgh’s leading pass rusher. The team’s overall production cratered but Highsmith was a bright spot. At the bye week, he was up to 6.5 sacks. In Watt’s return in Week 10, Highsmith registered a pair of sacks and had 2.5 more in the season finale as the Steelers’ pass rush looked like its normal self, sacking Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson seven times.

Highsmith finished the year with 14.5 sacks, responsible for more than one-third of the team’s total. That figure ranked sixth in the league and since sacks became an official statistic, the only Steelers who have had more in a single-season than Highsmith are James Harrison and Watt. Pretty good company to be in.

What’s forgotten about Highsmith is the fact he forced five fumbles, tying him for the league-lead. Toss in a steady dose of run defense and he had an all-around fantastic season.

Still, it may be hard for him to statistically better those 2022 numbers. Watt’s return means he’ll get a lion’s share of the sacks. The last duo to have 15-plus sacks in the same season occurred in 1989 when the Minnesota Vikings Keith Millard (18) and Chris Doleman (21) achieved that feat. It’s an awfully hard club to enter.

Highsmith will also have to deal with extra attention this year. McFadden is correct in saying lines will still slide to Watt’s side but offenses have a better understanding of how Highsmith wins. Specifically, his potent inside spin move that’s been a weapon since his rookie season was figured out late last season, failing to work on several of his final attempts. Teams now know that’s his go-to move on “money downs’ (third/fourth down) in critical situations and tackles have begun to anticipate it. Highsmith will have to figure out a less predictable way to deploy it or find another go-to move in order to maintain his production.

Watch the whole interview below.