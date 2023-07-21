Browns Place WR Marquise Goodwin On Non-Football Illness List With Blood Clots

The Cleveland Browns won’t have veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin available for the start of their 2023 training camp and they might not even have him for a chunk of the remainder of the offseason.

Goodwin, who signed with the Browns this offseason, was placed on the Non-Football Illness list by the Browns on Friday due to blood clots. Goodwin said he first began experiencing discomfort in his legs and a slight shortness of breath during organized team activities in the spring. A check-up revealed the blood clots in his legs and lungs.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin said, via Anthony Poisal of clevelandbrowns.com. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

While Goodwin indicated that he’s uncertain when he can return to football activities, he does plan to participate in meetings during training camp in the meantime.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” Goodwin said. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings. I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control, and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

Goodwin, now 32, entered the NFL with the Buffalo Bills as a third-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft. The University of Texas product has registered 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns in his nine NFL seasons. Last season, Goodwin caught 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns with the Seattle Seahawks. The Browns signed Goodwin to a one-year, $1.7 million contract back in March.

In somewhat related news for the Browns, On Friday the team also placed wide receiver Anthony Swartz, wide receiver Mike Woods and guard Colby Gossett on the Non-Football Injury list.

Swartz was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft while Woods was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Cleveland. Gossett was signed as an undrafted free agent this year.

The Browns will open their 2023 preseason on Aug. 3 against the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.