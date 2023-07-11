Browns CB Greg Newsome Tweets (Then Deletes) Pushback Over Northwestern Head Coach Firing: ‘Coach Fitz Is A Great Man’

Current Cleveland Browns CB and Northwestern alumni Greg Newsome has been doing a lot of tweeting. And a whole lot of deleting.

Newsome has been (temporarily) sharing his thoughts on the scandal at Northwestern University. Yesterday, longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald was officially fired by the university after further investigation and consideration into the allegations regarding hazing and misconduct by the Wildcats’ football team. Initially, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks. But the school’s local paper published an article with more allegations, including members of the football team accused of sexual misconduct in its hazing.

Monday evening, school president Michael Schill released this statement, announcing Fitzgerald’s termination.

Official Letter from Northwestern President Michael Schill on his decision to relieve Pat Fitzgerald of his duties as the Wildcats' head coach: pic.twitter.com/eRu7OKA8KI — Inside NU (@insidenu) July 10, 2023

Sine the investigation became public, Newsome has been pushing back against the criticism directed toward Fitzgerald and the football program.

In one now deleted tweet, via Browns Wire, Newsome called Fitzgerald a “great man” and said he never experienced anything negative while at school. Newsome played cornerback there from 2018 to 2020.

Newsome did follow up in another deleted tweet, saying he didn’t want to “downplay” the accusers.

It’s unclear if Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing incidents taking place. Some reporting has indicated he was but the school’s investigation was unable to confirm the allegation.

In a July 8th article from The Daily Northwestern, one player outlined some of the hazing allegations.

“If a player was selected for “running,” the player who spoke to The Daily said, they would be restrained by a group of 8-10 upperclassmen dressed in various “Purge-like” masks, who would then begin “dry-humping” the victim in a dark locker room.”

Members of the Northwestern football team have denied the extent of the allegations, saying they were exaggerated and “twisted,” though they never outright denied all of the reported hazing. They did deny Fitzgerald had any idea any hazing was taking place.

After days of controversy and mounting pressure, Fitzgerald was officially let go Tuesday. He had been part of the school’s football team since 2001, serving as a positional coach before being named head coach in 2006, making him one of the FBS’ longest-tenured coaches. Fitzgerald also played at Northwestern from 1993 to 1996.

Late Tuesday night, Fitzgerald responded to the firing, noting he had hired an attorney and expressing surprise he was let go “without prior notification.”

Statement attached from former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to ESPN, which includes that he's hired a high-profile attorney to "take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law." Fitzgerald: "I was surprised when I learned that the president of… pic.twitter.com/zPNTAkr2xn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 11, 2023

Newsome and other recent Northwestern players are likely to be asked about the news later this summer when they report to cam. Newsome had a strong college career there, becoming the Browns’ first round pick in 2021. Through two years, he’s started 26 games for Cleveland.

The Northwestern football team isn’t the only school’s sport that’s in the news. The baseball team is also facing controversy over a toxic clubhouse and inappropriate comments allegedly made by manager Jim Foster. In response, Foster said the allegations were baseless and possibly being made because “the players just aren’t good enough and are making excuses.”